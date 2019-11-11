The Murder Capital Embarks On First Ever North American Tour

Dublin’s The Murder Capital confirms their first North American tour in cities including Brooklyn, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Vancouver, as well as their debut at Austin’s SXSW.

The tour, throughout March and April of 2020, marks the band’s first visit to the US and Canada, and is in support of their debut album When I Have Fears. The Fader hails the group as “one of a raft of exciting new bands emerging out of Ireland right now” and in their five star review, The Guardian calls the album “an outstanding debut from a great new band who play it like they mean it.”

Tickets for all North American dates, the majority of which are all ages (full details below), will go on sale here (https://themurdercapital.com/tour/) on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time.

Based on the caustic strength of one live recording of “More Is Less”, which went viral on YouTube, and feverish word of mouth, The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation. In just over a year, they’ve sold out headline shows all over Europe, and played with Slaves, Shame, IDLES and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC. Along with these new North American shows, the band have also confirmed a number of European dates for 2020, including their biggest London headline show to-date at Electric Ballroom.

The Murder Capital North American Tour Dates

March 11 /// Somerville, MA /// Once Ballroom*

March 12 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Knitting Factory*

March 14 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Voltage Lounge*

March 16 /// Washington DC /// DC9*

March 16 –21 /// Austin, TX /// SXSW

March 23 /// Albany, NY /// The Hollow

March 24 /// Montreal, QC /// Le Ministere*

March 25 /// Toronto, ON /// Velvet Underground*

March 27 /// Columbus, OH /// The Basement*

March 28 /// Ferndale, MI /// The Parliament Room at Otus Supply*

March 30 /// Madison, WI /// High Noon Saloon

March 31 /// Minneapolis, MN /// 7th St. Entry*

April 1 /// Chicago, IL /// Schubas Tavern*

April 3 /// Denver, CO /// Lost Lake*

April 7 /// Vancouver, BC /// Wise Hall

*all ages show