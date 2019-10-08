Third Man Records Releases "Striped: The Story Of The White Stripes" Podcast

Third Man Records is excited to share Season One of its new podcast Striped: The Story Of The White Stripes, hosted by Sean Cannon. Listen to the trailer below, and check out the first two episodes of the show on Apple Podcasts or wherever you consume podcasts.

“Lately I’ve been afraid of getting in a car crash and having my last dying words be ‘shit, I really should’ve gotten the White Stripes story down for posterity,’” Third Man co-founder and White Stripes archivist Ben Blackwell said. “This is my attempt to avail myself to somewhat less lame last words.”

In season one of Striped, music journalist Sean Cannon takes you through the early years of The White Stripes by talking to the people who witnessed it all firsthand — from a young Jack White practicing loudly in his attic to The White Stripes wowing their tourmates Pavement in late 1999. You’ll hear from members of The MC5, Pavement, The Raconteurs, The Detroit Cobras, The Dirtbombs, The Soledad Brothers, filmmaker Lance Bangs, and more.

The White Stripes hit the scene in a real way. Jack and Meg White dropped their debut album, blew minds, toured with Pavement, and sowed the seeds for worldwide rock and roll domination — with some bumps along the way. You’ll hear that story from the people who witnessed it firsthand.