Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Set to Stream on Twitch

After releasing set times for the Carnival last week, Tyler, The Creator returns to announce that his 8th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be available to live stream exclusively on Twitch. Starting at 3:30 p.m. PT, each evening, viewers can catch multiple sets from the show, including Tyler, The Creator’s Saturday night set on the Camp Stage; and sets from YG, Earl Sweatshirt, 21 Savage, BROCKHAMPTON, DaBaby, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R, GoldLink, FKA Twigs, Omar Apollo, GoldLink, Dominic Fike, Yuna, Taco, and Domo Genesis. Tune in to the livestream and watch for the full live schedule HERE.

The Carnival, produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, will return to Los Angeles on Nov. 9 and 10. The eighth edition of the festival will be held on the Dodger Stadium grounds, with all of the event’s festivities set to take place in the areas outside of the ballpark itself. Attendees will also be able to enjoy the carnival’s food and beverages without missing their favorite acts by using Postmates which enables customers to order ahead, right from their phones, and pick it up when ready at designated Postmates Pickup locations, with no added fees.

The eighth iteration of Tyler’s festival follows the most successful Camp Flog Gnaw in 2018, which featured a lineup that included Kids See Ghosts, Billie Eilish, Ms. Lauryn Hill, SZA, A$AP Rocky, and many more. The Carnival has continued to grow at a rapid pace since its inception in 2012, and the 2019 event promises to be the biggest one yet. Highlights at past Carnivals have included performances by Pharrell, Snoop Dogg,Frank Ocean, Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, a surprise performance from Kanye West, and a signature mix of carnival rides and games all curated by Tyler.

Stay tuned for more carnival details at campfloggnaw.com.