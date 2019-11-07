Wiki Enlists Denzel Curry & Lil Ugly Mane for "Grim"

Ahead of the release of his new album OOFIE tomorrow, Wiki, born Patrick Morales, shares the second offering from the project.

“Grim” features Denzel Curry and Lil Ugly Mane for one of the album’s standout tracks and follows last week’s release “Pesto,” which came with a Matt Seger and Dexter Brierley-directed video.

OOFIE is out tomorrow, November 8th, via Wiki’s own label Wikset Enterprise, in partnership with The Orchard. The album follows his critically-acclaimed 2017 debut, No Mountains in Manhattan, and is a staunch return to form which sees him collaborate on beats with some familiar names – Tony Seltzer, Sporting Life, Lil Ugly Mane, Roofeeo – and some new ones – Jonti and Micachu amongst others.

OOFIE also showcases Wiki’s dexterity and skill as one of NYC’s greatest wordsmiths and curators, enlisting features from Denzel Curry, Princess Nokia, Lil Ugly Mane, Your Old Droog, Duendita, Lansky Jones (of Worlds Fair), and members of the Onyx Collective. The album will be out on all digital platforms tomorrow with a physical release set for mid-January.