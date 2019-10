Directed by Arturo Baston, the video for “Call Me Anything” is a kaleidoscopic spin through the rustic southwestern cosmology of Callahan’s vividly painted vignettes, illuminating the sense of a life thunderstruck by change and the inevitability in giving and receiving that we all must face.

“Call Me Anything” is from the album Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, available now at all outlets from Drag City.