CHVRCHES Performs "Death Stranding"

Chvrches were the special musical guest on The Late Late Show and performed their latest single “Death Stranding.” The new track comes off the soundtrack of the video game Death Stranding.

Death Stranding,created by mastermind Hideo Kojima, features appearances from Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. The video game arrives in stores everywhere on November 8th.

The Death Stranding soundtrack features includes previously unreleased songs from Major Lazer & Khalid, The Neighbourhood and Bring Me the Horizon.