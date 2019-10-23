COMA - "Spiracles" Music Video

Cologne, Germany’s electronic duo COMA today shared the video for new single “Spiracles,” the fourth from their new album Voyage Voyage, due out November 22, 2019 (City Slang).

Watch the surreal clip, directed by Janosch Pugnaghi and which finds the band camouflaged amidst metropolitan landscapes.

“‘Spiracles’ was finished really quickly because it sounded great from the beginning. As soon as we put in the vocal part, the whole arrangement was already made,” says Marius Bubat of COMA. “We like that the lyrics seem to reflect a certain feeling that people have about our environment, even if I wanted to write down a feeling that reflects human behaviour in general. When we played it to people, some of them even thought the song is about the problem of bee mortality.”

Following a sold out show at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg last month, COMA will head back out on the road in the UK and Europe next month into December, as well as early next year.

COMA Tour Dates:

11/28/19 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

11/30/19 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

12/03/19 – London, UK @ The Waiting Room

12/04/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

03/10/20 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof Club

03/11/20 – Munich, DE @ Rote Sonne

03/12/20 – Nürnberg, DE @ Club Stereo

03/13/20 – Leipzig, DE @ IFZ

03/18/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer