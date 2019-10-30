Fat Tony and Taydex - “Godly (feat. Negashi Armada)”

Following the announcement of his upcoming album, Wake Up, made in collaboration with experimental producer taydex, Fat Tony returns to share a video for the first song off the project. Directed by Lenore Melo and featuring Negashi Armada, “Godly” is a montage of bright and vivid colors, juxtaposing collages of Tony and Armada alongside the song’s infectious beat.

Alongside the video, Fat Tony is announcing a string of North American tour dates with Black Midi beginning next month. The run kicks off November 6th in Chicago, with stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, before concluding November 17th in Nashville.

Wake Up is due February 7th of next year via Carpark Records and is an anthemic return to form after 2018’s 10,000 Hours. Inspired by quietly groundbreaking rap records like De La Soul’s Buhloone Mindstate and Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele, Wake Up shows Fat Tony widening the scope of his storytelling while maintaining his light-hearted and self-reflective demeanor.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/6 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation Room*

11/7 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx*

11/8 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

11/9 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques*

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

11/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall*

11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt*

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

* = w/ Black Midi