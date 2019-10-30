French Shoegaze Outfit Dead Horse One Share "Saudade"

French Shoegaze outfit Dead Horse One have just released a new song called “Saudade” and have a record called The West Is The Best coming out November 22. It was produced by Ride frontman Mark Gardener.

Dead Horse One formed in 2011 in Valence in the south of France. They quickly started attracting the attention of some major players like Creation Records pioneer Joe Foster and Ride frontman Mark Gardener, who also produced their debut full-length album.

The band’s follow-up was produced by Fleeting Joys’ John Loring. Clearly influenced by My Bloody Valentine, Dead Horse One also inject elements of Swervedriver, and, of course, Ride into their swirly concoctions. They have toured Europe with Brian Jonestown Massacre, Philly’s Nothing and Ride.