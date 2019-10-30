HAIM Shares Video for “Now I'm In It” Single

HAIM share new track and video for “Now I’m In It,” the band’s infectious new single produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid out on now on Columbia Records. Featured as BBC Radio 1’s “Hottest Record” today, “Now I’m In It” brilliantly plays with both mood and tone, giving way to a many-layered emotional experience with syncopated beats, muted guitar tones and delicate piano work that builds to uncover the fragility at the heart of the song.

In a recent article with The Guardian, Danielle Haim explained the track’s message, “People think ‘Now I’m in It’ is a break-up song because I sing: ‘We can’t be friends’ but I’m talking about me and my mind.” The official video for “Now I’m In It” find HAIM continuing to collaborate with renowned film director Paul Thomas Anderson.

“Even when we’re writing about something dark or more serious, we like to tie it up in a bow so that there’s a bit of lightness to it,” shares Este Haim, “We want our music, and this song especially, to be the thing that helps you get through that rough time. “