Pigeons Playing Ping Pong - "King Kong" Video

Filmed at this past Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL, “King Kong” features horn performances by Here Come The Mummies — who offer support for Pigeons’ debut at The Anthem in DC on December 7th — cameos from Al Schnier and Vinnie Amico of moe. and D.J. Williams of Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. The video was directed by famed photographer Jay Blakesberg.

“I remember sharing a laugh over our collective stank face when we first laid down this punchy groove at band practice,” Pigeons’ singer-guitarist Greg Ormont reminisced with Rolling Stone Country. “We quickly fleshed out some parts and gave it a metaphorical exclamation point when we screamed ‘King Kong’ to match our intense energy.”

After nearly two years since their last studio release, “King Kong” is available now on all digital service providers and an extensive fall tour across the Midwest, Rocky Mountains, South and East Coast is to follow. For a full list of tour dates and tickets, visit Pigeons Playing Ping Pong’s website at pigeonsplayingpingpong.com/tour-dates.

Tour Dates

10/24 – 10/27 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

10/31 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues >

11/1 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater >

11/2 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall <

11/6 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall ?

11/7 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue ?

11/8 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall ?

11/9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

11/10 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

11/13 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar #

11/14 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre #

11/15 – Denver, CO – The Ogden #

11/16 – Denver, CO – The Ogden %

11/17 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall $

11/20 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge ^

11/21 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

11/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/23 – Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe ^

12/6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #

12/7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ~

12/13 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom #

12/14 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom *

12/30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel “

12/31 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena &

1/7 – 1/12 – Miami, FL – Jam Cruise > w/ Andy Frasco and The U.N. < w/ Goose

? w/ Dizgo

# w/ lespecial

% w/ Yak Attack

^ w/ Thumpasaurus

$ notes special VIPPPP Package ONLY Performance

~ w/ Here Come The Mummies

” no support

& w/ Tauk