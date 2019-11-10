Pop Smoke Shares New Videos For Vevo 'DSCVR Artists To Watch' 2020

‘Artists to Watch’ is now in its 6th year with the list consisting of 20 artists who Vevo believes will break through in the coming year. Vevo will premiere two performances from one artist per day beginning November 4th, with the rollout culminating on November 29th.

“Hip-Hop started in New York, so when an artist bursts onto the scene with a breakout anthem that generates remixes by both Nicki Minaj and Skepta, people pay attention,” says Jordan Glickson, Vevo’s VP of Music and Talent. “Pop Smoke has captured lots of ears with ‘Welcome To The Party,’ but he’s not just a one-hit wonder; the Brooklyn MC followed his hit with the smashes ‘Dior’ and ‘War.’ And all this before releasing his debut album. Keep an eye out – an even bigger 2020 is on tap for the rapper who says he’s all about ‘aggression and fashion’.”

“DSCVR Artists to Watch is a key program for Vevo and now in its 6th year demonstrates our commitment to championing emerging artists.” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing. “The Vevo team takes great pride in fostering new talent and helping expose our audience to artists we feel will make an impact in the forthcoming year. We’re excited to shine a light on these 20 artists, and watch as they continue to grow their fan base into 2020.”

Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo’s DSCVR ‘Artists To Watch’ series including Billie Ellish, Alessia Cara, Little Simz, SlowThai and Lewis Capaldi.