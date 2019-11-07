Psychic Twin Drops New Single "Water Meets Land"

Last month Psychic Twin – the dreamy synth-pop solo project of songwriter and producer Erin Fein – dropped her new single “Water Meets Land” and today she is revealing the official video.

“Water Meets Land” is Psychic Twin’s first bit of new music since 2016. In support of the single she recently played to a packed room at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers and Fein has now confirmed two new shows – she will play The Altadena House on November 17 and at the Hi Hat on December 10. The proceeds for latter show will go to the LA LGBT Youth Center.

Inspired by Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Grace Jones, Psychic Twin songs feature lush synthesizers, propulsive beats, and looped backup vocals.

Tour Dates

11.17.19 – The Altadena House (1849 N Altadena Dr) – Los Angeles, CA

12.10.19 – The Hi Hat – Los Angeles, CA (All proceeds are going to the LA LGBT Youth Center)