Purr - "Hard To Realize" Music Video

Purr began in 2017 as the second project from New York City born, raised and forever-based songwriting partners Eliza Barry Callahan and Jack Staffen.

Today they announce the debut album Like New, produced by Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty, Whitney, The Lemon Twigs) which will be released on February 21, 2020 via ANTI-.

“Hard To Realize” is the first single and has just been made into a video. In the clip, Eliza sees Jack outside a Chinatown window and with the flip of a coin, the reality of the city is blurred with a surreal daydream sequence.

The duo – who had previously captured attention releasing deft, stripped down, warm-toned pysch-pop under their names, Jack and Eliza – shifted to what naturally felt like their next musical gear. If Jack and Eliza showcased the songwriting prowess of a promising young duo (they are both still in their early twenties), then Purr lets Callahan’s and Staffen’s work bloom in the fertile ground of a fully realized soundscape. Purr builds upon an ageless, classic sound that at once looks at the past while leaning into their own, individual future – with Staffen’s and Callahan’s vocals humming at the center.

TOUR DATES

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room

https://purrband.com/