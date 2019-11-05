Rufus Wainwright Creates Anna Wintour-Inspired Persona in ‘Trouble in Paradise’ Video

Rufus Wainwright made waves in the industry last week when he debuted his latest single “Trouble in Paradise.” Rufus recently shared his music video for the track, in which he morphs into a new personality, inspired by Anna Wintour, the legendary mainstay Editor-in-Chief of Vogue.

The video makes for a clever visual, beautifully set in black and white, as the creator behind the music evolves from the fashion icon into another version of himself, offering a commentary on the many faces that we put up in order to deal with and manipulate reality.

“Trouble In Paradise” is about the fashion world but also applies to the state of the planet. According to Rufus, it has “a sense of sophistication and an animalistic instinct.”

He adds: “After the opera world and natural aging, I can now sing at the full power of my abilities, and this record really shows that off.”

The song is full of firsts: his first with new producer Mitchell Froom on his new label BMG and his first new pop music since his 2012 ‘Out of the Game’ album produced by Mark Ronson.