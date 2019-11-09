SO "On The Mic" Music Video feat. @rosemarrysaintsnow

Washington DC record label Candlewax Records release new video from eclectic newcomers SO. Consisting of the Virginia native producer Bronze Baby Shoes and vocalist/lyricist The Character residing in Echo Park Los Angeles. The duo add their unique elements and fresh sounds to post hip-hop experimentation. Having stimulated fans both with audio and visuals, the duo have influenced many ways that music can appeal to people. A trippy fusion of experimental hip hop and thought-provoking lyrical concepts this musical relationship between Bronze Baby Shoes and The Character is nearing the 20 year mark. Their experience over the years offers a whole new approach to artistic creativity.

SO is ready to take their experience, inspiration and love of all music types to produce a record that would be its own tornado of hope and triumph. Bronze Baby Shoes a diverse musical range and The Character’s vocal schizophrenia displays the group’s long-standing love for punk, goth, hip hop, and experimentation.