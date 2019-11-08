Tennis Release Video For New Single "Runner"

Tennis’s first new music in almost three years, “Runner” heralds the band’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, SWIMMER, arriving at last on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.

Produced by Tennis and mixed by four-time GRAMMY Award-nominee Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At The Disco, Parquet Courts), SWIMMER sees the Denver, CO-based husband and wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore elevating their distinctive pop approach to unexplored new heights, experimenting with atypical instrumentation, complex time changes, and an increased focus on lyrical storytelling fueled in part by a series of life-changing experiences that only served to strengthen their already powerful personal and creative bond.

As with their 2011 debut album, Cape Dory, and their acclaimed fourth LP, 2017’s Yours, Conditionally, the new album was written largely on the sea, this time during a four-month sailing excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico as well as Tennis’s own Denver, CO recording studio.