The Brook & The Bluff - "Pastels" Music Video

Birmingham-born, Nashville-based soulful indie-rock band The Brook & The Bluff share a visuals for their new single “Pastels”. The track is off their debut full-length album, First Place, coming out October 25th.

With vocal harmonies reminiscent of bands like Rex Orange County and Hippo Campus, what began as a duo of Alec Bolton & Joseph Settine transformed into the dynamic live act with John Canada & Fred Lankford filling out the band. The Brook & The Bluff’s first EP was widely successful – charting on Spotify’s US and Canada Viral 50 Playlists (7.2 million total artist Spotify streams) and selling out shows across the country. Along with the album, the band recently announced a national tour including stops at the Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more.

Tour Dates

10/24: Mobile, AL @ Callaghans

10/25: Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distillery

11/1: Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

11/3: Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

11/5: Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

11/6: Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/8: San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah

11/9: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

11/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe

11/15: San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (House of Blues)

11/16: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/23: Memphis, TN @ Growlers

11/27: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City