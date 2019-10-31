Tongues of Fire Share First Single Off Debut

Asheville punk rockers Tongues of Fire, who released their raucous debut album Everyone Hates Us, share a music video for the album’s lead single “Sunburn,” which was also featured on the now sold-out compilation, Godless America Mixtape Vol. 5. The band is known for their catchy melodies and deceptively complex, hard-hitting songs – they’re also somewhat of a supergroup within Asheville’s exploding music scene, sharing members with Axxa/Abraxas, Kitty Tsunami and more.

After blowing their old beat-up tour van’s transmission due to heavy touring after the album’s release and realizing it wasn’t worth fixing, they did what any young punk band worth their salt would do: absolutely destroy it with baseball bats in a junkyard with all their friends, Lord of The Flies style! Needless to say, the entire video was financed by the scrap value of the 1992 Ford Aerostar (RIP), in true DIY fashion.