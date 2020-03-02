100 gecs Announce Headlining World Tour

On the heels of their powerhouse “Ringtone” (Remix) collaboration with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito, 100 gecs (Chicago-based producer-songwriter Laura Les and Los Angeles-based producer-songwriter Dylan Brady) are announcing a headlining world tour. Named after their forthcoming album 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, the tour will kick off with North American performances at New Orleans’ Buku Festival and both weekends of Coachella, then take them across the continent through Brooklyn, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, and more before concluding the run May 23rd in Vancouver. They’ll then head overseas in June to perform in the UK, Europe, Russia, and Australia.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 3rd via Seated and general on-sale begins Friday, March 6th. Please check your local box office for more information. Artist presale access and tickets available at www.100gecs.com

The tour announcement follows 100 gecs’ North American run with BROCKHAMPTON and slowthai last year, and somehow simultaneously took part in their own “Secret Tour” which saw the duo headline seven sold-out one-off shows, with dates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Berkeley, Portland, Santa Ana, and St. Louis. It also arrives ahead of their aforementioned album 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. Taken from and inspired by their critically-acclaimed debut 1000 gecs released via Brady’s own label Dog Show Records, the album took shape as the result of crowd-sourcing, including official remixes from friends and familiar names, as well as fans who received stems for the album via the band’s Twitter.

See full tour routing below and stay tuned for more from 100 gecs coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

3/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku

4/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

4/23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

4/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

4/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/27 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

4/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

4/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

5/1 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

5/2 – Miami, FL @ III Points

5/3 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

5/6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5/7 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

5/8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

5/9 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

5/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

5/12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

5/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

5/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

5/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

5/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

5/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

5/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

6/2 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

6/3 – London, UK @ The Underworld

6/4 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/8 – Berlin, Germany @ Fitzroy

6/10 – Moscow, Russia @ Aglomerat Club

6/11 – Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways

6/12 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

6/13 – Athens, Greece @ Plissken Festival

6/18 – Brisbane, Australia @ Woolly Mammoth

6/21 – Melbourne, Australia @ Howler

6/23 – Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

6/25 – 6/28 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest