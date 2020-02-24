100 gecs Release “ringtone” Remix Feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito

Fast-rising pop duo 100 gecs (Chicago-based producer-songwriter Laura Les and Los Angeles-based producer-songwriter Dylan Brady) share a new track from their forthcoming album 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. Taken from and inspired by their critically-acclaimed debut 1000 gecs, 100 gecs are sharing the official remix of their standout track “ringtone” with never-before-heard features from Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, & Kero Kero Bonito.

The remix manages to subvert the gecs’ glitched out digital noise experiments and buzzsaw guitar-scapes into a hooky banger that shows just how close pop sensibility lingers from 100 gecs’ surface. The remix album took shape as the result of crowd-sourcing, including official remixes from friends and familiar names, as well as fans who received stems for the album via the band’s Twitter. The remix for “ringtone” follows previously released remixes, “745 Sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)” and “money machine” Remix by A. G. Cook.

“ringtone” (Remix) ft. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, & Kero Kero Bonito is 100 gecs’ first offering of the new decade and following a whirlwind 2019 that saw the duo emerge as artists to watch behind their critically-acclaimed debut album 1000 gecs released via Brady’s own label, Dog Show records. The gecs also embarked on a North American run with BROCKHAMPTON and slowthai, and somehow simultaneously took part in their own “Secret Tour” which saw the duo headline seven sold-out one-off shows, with dates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Berkeley, Portland, Santa Ana, and St. Louis.

Listen to “ringtone” (Remix) ft. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, & Kero Kero Bonito and stay tuned for more from 100 gecs coming soon.