A1 X J1 Recruit a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for New “Latest Trends” Remix

Following the huge success of “Latest Trends,” UK duo A1 x J1 release a remix featuring platinum selling rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Hailing from London, A1 x J1’s, age 15 and 17 respectively, debut became one the UK’s biggest breakthrough records of the year. The single is now officially BRIT Certified Silver and peaked at No.2 on the UK charts.

The viral sensation amassed over 50 million UK streams, 100 million global streams and over 350,000 UK sales. The track launched as just a 15 second teaser, going viral on TikTok, with social media comments begging for the song to be released in full. The pair initially met on the Houseparty app in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic and started their rapping aspirations together remotely.

“Latest Trends” instantly became a prominent anthem and went on to receive a new verse from UK rap phenom Aitch, after connecting via Snapchat. The duo has now enlisted chart-topping US rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for the remix where he adds his signature melodic flare to the track.

Speaking more on the remix, A1 x J1 share:

“A Boogie started this whole DTB thing, it’s only right that we got him on ‘Latest Trends.’”

“A Boogie is the G.O.A.T!”