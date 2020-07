Action Bronson returns with a new single, his first new music of 2020, entitled “Latin Grammys” and adds visuals directed, edited, and produced by Video Connection.

Bronson says, “It’s all about metamorphosing, this song is about coming of age. I love a good latin-jazz, upbeat vibe. It’s got that funk, you know? You can do all kinds of dances to this song. You know a song is good when you can do all different types of dances to it, and you’re still on rhythm.”