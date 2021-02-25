AFI Shares Two Tracks Off Upcoming New Album ‘Bodies’

Loading...

AFI has announced its eagerly-awaited new album Bodies, due June 11, 2021 via Rise Records. The album is heralded by two new songs – the driving “Looking Tragic” and the fast-paced, hooky “Begging For Trouble” – alongside a video for “Looking Tragic” by longtime AFI collaborator Adam Mason.

Both new tracks will be included on a limited 7″ (https://shop.afireinside.net). Bodies was produced by the band’s own Jade Puget and mixed by Tony Hoffer (M83, Phoenix, Silversun Pickups). Fans can pre-order Bodies HERE.



