Aidan Bissett Makes His Capitol Records Debut with New Single and Video “Communication”

Aidan Bissett released his new self-penned single, “Communication,” which marks his first release on Capitol Records. The track exudes the homespun intimacy of the three self-produced singles that catapulted him to viral success – racking up more than five million streams since their release last summer – yet finds him pushing into more adventurous sonic terrain. Recorded with Zach Farache, an up-and-coming musician/producer also known as Verzache, “Communication” unfolds in atmospheric textures and woozy rhythms, a perfect counterpart to Bissett’s sprawling guitar tones and reflective lyrics.

The wooziness fuels the official video. Shot with a fisheye lens, the clip follows the 18-year-old high school senior as he makes his way through the streets of a sunny Tampa, FL neighborhood, performing “Communication.”





“It seems like everyone’s in their own heads these days, especially in the past year,” says Aidan Bissett. “Communication’s really gotten lost, in friendships and relationships and society in general. The only way we’re going to fix anything is if we actually talk to each other. I wrote this song as a way of trying to reach out to people, and I hope it inspires everyone else to do the same.”

Born in Florida, Bissett was raised on classic rock bands like Led Zeppelin and AC/DC. He moved to Oregon with his family when he was five and started playing electric guitar in second grade. By the time his family moved back to Florida, he was a teen. Enamored with indie rock, he began teaching himself to produce his own music.

“I’d stay up until 3 a.m., even on school nights, just trying to figure everything out through a lot of trial and error,” he recalls. Bissett had a late-night breakthrough with a track called “Different” – an immaculately composed yet free-flowing piece of indie pop that would become his debut single. With its bouncy rhythms and glistening guitar riffs, the irresistibly summery song showcases Bissett’s gift for blending heart-on-sleeve sincerity with self-effacing humor.

Released in July 2020, “Different” immediately gained traction online. As he amassed a sizable following on TikTok, Bissett next put out “Worst Girls of All Time,” an anti-love-song spiked with moody guitar riffs, and “More Than Friends,” a bittersweet but breezy track that succinctly captures the pain of getting friend-zoned. After “Worst Girls of All Time” landed on Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist, Bissett caught the attention of major labels and signed with Capitol in late 2020.