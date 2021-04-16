AJ Tracey Shares Music Video for “Little More Love” Off New Album

Loading...

Following on from two Brit Award nominations (British Male Solo Artist, British Single), and the release of the incredible new single “Little More Love” late last night, AJ Tracey returns to release his highly anticipated sophomore album Flu Game today.

A sixteen-track stellar offering from the West London creative, Flu Game sees AJ showcasing twelve brand new tracks, with tantalising international features including Kehlani, T-Pain, SahBabii, NAV and Millie Go Lightly. On the production front, AJ calls on regular collaborators Nyge, The Elements, Kazza, AoD and Remedee, as well as producing “Eurostep” himself. The project also features the UK top-5 charting singles “Bringing It Back” with Digga D, “West Ten” with Mabel, and the Platinum smash “Dinner Guest” feat. MoStack.





New single “Little More Love” is sonically an ode to the noughties; an earworm of a track that showcases AJ’s versatility with genres and dexterity in lyricism. A love song in theory, the single is an example of just how AJ’s world-play can lead us into multiple worlds at once; a declaration to a loved one but also a discussion of self-love and his success. He’s got a point to prove: “Went platinum with no deal.” The accompanying video, shot in a plush hotel suite above the city, and at ‘Club Revenge,’ is a display of the results of AJ’s hard work in both his fictional Revenge Athletic persona, and his independent music journey. With the opening scene inspired by the iconic 1998 crime drama Belly (featuring the late great DMX and the incredible Nas), AJ assuredly states: “My brothers are getting by, we don’t struggle anymore.” Complete with a Revenge-branded limo, bespoke team clothing and an animated press conference (this time with adoring fans screaming through the window), the video is a window into the world of Flu Game, Revenge Athletic and the joys of reaping independent success.

In the build up to this moment, and in the wake of hard-hitting single “Anxious,” AJ Tracey assumed the character of a rising young basketball player – even appearing in a live-streamed press conference to reveal his next move: a lucrative deal with major franchise ‘Revenge Athletic’ ahead of a crucial playoff game. At the forefront of pushing creative boundaries, Flu Game and the surrounding campaign, draw influence from the story of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls team in the late 90s – referencing one of MJ’s most memorable championship games – where he overcame a nasty bout of food poisoning (brought on by a dodgy takeaway pizza) and took the Bulls to the championship. Revenge Athletic are a franchise on the brink of a massive championship win, and AJ is their new star.

Fans can still choose from an extensive range of Revenge team apparel, as they launch into this sonic masterpiece; an expertly crafted sophomore album, and a dose of true AJ Tracey; a music and cultural icon, and boasting over 1 billion global streams independently, AJ’s formidable talent and unmatched creative vision is set to see him scale even higher heights in the coming months.

AJ Tracey

Flu Game

April 16, 2021

1. Anxious [prod Remedee]

2. Kukoč (ft. NAV) [prod Pxcoyo + Yung Swisher]

3. Bringing It Back (with Digga D) [prod. The Elements + AoD)

4. Cheerleaders [prod Kazza & Swidom]

5. Draft Pick [prod 5ive Beatz]

6. Eurostep [prod AJ Tracey]

7. Cherry Blossom [prod Nyge & AoD]

8. Glockie [prod The Elements & AoD]

9. Little More Love [prod YOZ BEATZ, RyFy & Mark Raggio]

10. Top Dog [prod Nyge & AoD]

11. Summertime Shootout (ft. T-Pain) [prod Nyge & AoD]

12. Perfect Storm [prod YOZ BEATZ & JBJ]

13. Coupé (ft. Kehlani) [prod The Elements]

14. Numba 9 (ft. SahBabii & Millie Go Lightly) [prod The Elements]

15. Dinner Guest (ft. MoStack) [prod The Elements & AJ Tracey]

16. West Ten (with Mabel) [prod FRED & Take a Daytrip]