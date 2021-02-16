Ambient Dream Pop Artist Douglas Releases Atmospheric Music Video for “Clouds”

Loading...

Following on the heels of its enthralling lead single “Cigarettes,” “Clouds” is the second offering from Ashes (out April 2nd), the captivating debut album from Douglas. While technically her debut, White is a veteran singer, songwriter and musician, previously best known for contributing background vocals to M83’s seminal album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, and performing alongside Mariqueen Maandig Reznor in the acclaimed LA band, West Indian Girl. Raised by American parents in Spain, Amy Douglas White, always felt a little caught between worlds. Written and produced by White, Ashes exudes complexity and cultural fluidity.

As a songwriter, Douglas flits between English and Spanish, and traverses the vast space between grief and hope, often within the realm of a single song. Dense with pulsing rhythms and celestial layers of vocals, Douglas’s ambient pop is a hybrid of genres, rooted in melodic hooks, and yet rich with abstraction.

Brimming with emotionally explosive, cinematic vignettes, Ashes melds together the sadness and joy of White’s life experiences through the pens of ethereal electronica, with Douglas’ own versatile and expressive vocals always a throughline. Drawing inspiration from artists all over the spectrum, from the German downtempo composer Ulrich Schnauss to the enigmatic dubstep of Burial, and the blaring techno she heard in nightclubs while growing up in Spain, Ashes is an unparalleled amalgamation of sound distinctly its own.

