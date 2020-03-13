Amid Widespread Cancellations in the Creative Community,  Moog Music Offers Minimoog Sound App for Free Download

Moog music, the world’s leading synthesizer company and 70-year authority on electronic sound, are opening their Minimoog sound app for iOS to free downloads amid cancellations of concerts and community gatherings across the globe.

In a message posted this afternoon, Moog states:

A gift to spread positivity, creativity, and expressivity. A moment to slow down, appreciate our innate strength, and experience the uplifting power of sound. A chance to share the way we hear the world around us…

…and if it moves you, express yourself – The Minimoog Model D iOS app is free for download right now: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/minimoog-model-d-synthesizer/id1339418001

As we find ourselves in unfamiliar settings: stay open, stay safe, and #synthesizelove.