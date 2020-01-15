Andy Golledge Shares Third Single “1170” From Debut EP ‘Namoi’

“1170” is the third single and third track from Sydney-via-Tamworth artist Andy Golledge, lifted from his debut EP Namoi which is due for release on Friday February 7th. To celebrate the release, Andy will be playing two very special EP launch shows at Melbourne’s Old Bar on Saturday March 21st and The Lansdowne in Sydney on Saturday March 28th.

“1170” drops you into the shoes of someone with a heavy mind and a troubled past, a track that sees Andy seamlessly slip into his trademark crushing falsetto and masterfully execute long-perfected harmonies with band mate Caitlin Harnett. Like a whiskey on the rocks to cap off a lazy, late summer’s afternoon, Andy’s vocal delivers a smoky softness that is spirited yet comforting. His storytelling bleeds with an honesty that is inescapable.

“‘1170’ might be a station you tune in to as you move from place to place… Hoping to outrun your worries, hoping for love, searching for peace of mind with the world and yourself – only to learn that your troubles are quite fond of travelling, too.” – Andy Golledge