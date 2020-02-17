Anna Calvi Shares Hunted Version of Single “Eden” Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg

Anna Calvi announced her new release Hunted last month; set for release on March 6th, Hunted features reworkings of seven tracks from Hunter – Calvi’s Mercury Prize nominated third album from 2018.

Distilling the songs to their bare essence, Calvi additionally collaborated with Courtney Barnett, Joe Talbot (IDLES), Charlotte Gainsbourg and Julia Holter to transform the tracks further.

Calvi says about the song: “Charlotte Gainsbourg has taught me so much as a singer, in how the most quiet of utterances can be the most dramatic and powerful of all. When I was writing Eden I had Charlotte’s voice in my head – there’s a secrecy and quiet power to this song that always made me think of her. It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with her.”

Rawer sounding than their original incarnations, the tracks on Hunted shine under the light of a different lens, one that brings the innate fragility of the compositions to the forefront and exquisitely melds together the dichotomy of the hunter and the hunted, the primal and the beautiful, the vulnerable and the strong.

