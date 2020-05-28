Apple Music Launches Africa Now Radio Hosted By Nigerian-Born DJ and Curator Cuppy

Apple Music today announced its new show Africa Now Radio with Cuppy, host of the show and Nigerian-born DJ and curator. Africa Now Radio with Cuppy, based on the recently launched Africa Now playlist will showcase the latest African sounds, be it amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, afrobongo, or kuduro. Listeners will hear the latest and greatest African artists and new forms of African popular music which fuse traditional and contemporary sensibilities, morphing into hybridized sonic fragments connecting all corners of Africa.

“With a DJ background, I’m excited not only to play music but showcase the vast array of talented artists cultivating the music scene on the continent!” said Apple Music host Cuppy. “There are so many rich textures and sounds in Africa and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week I’ll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across Africa, the Motherland. It will be entertainment at its best, Cuppy style!”

On the debut episode, Nigerian Producer Kiddominant – known for producing African hits such as Davido’s “Fall” and AKA’s “Fela In Versace” – joins Cuppy via FaceTime. He tells Apple Music about his new single ‘eWallet’ featuring South African superstar rapper Cassper Nyovest and taken from his forthcoming debut album due for release in the second half of 2020. South African actress and ‘Queen Sono’ lead character Pearl Thusi calls in to share her favorite African proverb and current favorite African song.

Cuppy plays the best and hottest African music throughout the show and finishes off with a personalized 10-minute DJ mix of tracks from the Africa Now playlist.

Africa Now Radio with Cuppy airs weekly on Sundays. Listen to the first episode on Sunday, May 31st at 6am LA / 9am NY / 1pm Abidjan / 2pm Lagos/London / 3pm Johannesburg/Paris / 4pm Nairobi only on Apple Music at apple.co/_AfricaNow