Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead 5/3/2021

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of May 3 – May 9, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music.

All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Loading...

Monday 5/3

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Black Keys; First Listen: Royal Blood (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Cordae

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Emawk, girl in red

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Natti Natasha

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 4

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Thomas Rhett (extended)

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Jess Moskaluke

5:00PM Crossroads Radio w/ Willie Jones: Mickey Guyton

Tuesday 5/4

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Chart Show: Little Mix

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Maisie Peters; AHW Moneybagg Yo (rescheduled)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Morray (Up Next encore)

3:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: CHVRCHES

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Evann McIntosh

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Fat Mike (of NOFX)

Apple Music Country

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Jordan Rowe

5:00PM Mood Ring Radio w/ Maddie & Tae: Premiere

Wednesday 5/5

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Best of Ascending Special

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Royal Blood

6:00AM The Chart Show: ENHYPEN

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Africa Month Special

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Natanael Cano, Dan Sanchez, Oscar Maydon, Justin Morales

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Anitta

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Charlie Houston

5:00PM The Plug Radio: Saweetie, Lil Gotit

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Justin Moore (extended)

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Charlie Worsham

5:00PM Wildcard Radio w/ Jimmie Allen: Jimmie interviews his alter ego, “Lester” (season finale)

Thursday 5/6

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Chart Show: ITZY

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Little Simz

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Sha Sha

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Charlotte Cardin

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM Level Up Radio w/ Ciara: Mother’s Day Special (Future & Sienna join)

Apple Music Country

5:00PM Band Van Radio w/ Old Dominion: Episode 3 (rescheduled)

Friday 5/7

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: Blanco (TBC)

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: Yaw Tog (Africa Rising)

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: Maeta

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: TBD

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Pooh Sheisty (TBC)

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 5

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: India Jordan (encore)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Jubilee (archives)

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Hi-Tek

6:00AM Jayde Donovan: Mother’s Day Special

2:00PM STROMBO: Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)

4:00PM Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Fat Boys (Episode 37)

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Mother’s Day Special (Episode 20)

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: DJ Spazo

Apple Music Country

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram (Marfa Tapes)

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Yola

2:00PM Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman: Episode 5

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Riley Green & Parker McCollum (Beers on Me Tour Special)

6:00PM FGL House Party Radio w/ Florida Georgia Line: Episode 17

Saturday 5/8

Apple Music 1

3:00AM House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones: Guz, Meg Ward & MFS Observatory (Episode 95)

8:00AM Deep Hidden Meaning w/ Nile Rodgers: Lindsey Buckingham

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Ben Howard (Episode 291)

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Trillary Banks (Episode 116)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 504

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 25

8:00AM ‘80s Radio w/ Huey Lewis: Episode 37

5:00PM Stretch and Bobbito Radio: Episode 17

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 34

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Episode 33

Sunday 5/9

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: TBD

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Ozuna

12:00PM Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig: Episode 148

Apple Music Hits

5:00PM PROUD Radio w/ MNEK: Remixes Special

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Country Faith Radio w/ Hillary Scott: Jordan Davis (Episode 4)

10:00AM Essentials Radio (Country): Alan Jackson

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Katie Pruitt (Episode 11)

12:00PM Southern Craft Radio w/ Joy Williams: Brandi Carlile (Episode 7)

4:00PM Color Me Country Radio w/ Rissi Palmer: Queen Esther & Dom Flemons (Episode 18)

Apple Music Radio features exclusive original shows from the world’s top music hosts and artists across three distinct global stations: Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. Featuring the best in-depth artist interviews, more global exclusives and premieres than anywhere else, and unique programming, Apple Music Radio produces culture-moving, news-making moments and has developed an inherent camaraderie with the artist community. Fans can enjoy Apple Music Radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, on popular smart TVs, smart speakers, Android and Windows devices, and more — as well as online at music.apple.com. They can also ask Siri to play “Apple Music 1,” “Apple Music Hits,” or “Apple Music Country.”