Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead April 19

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of April 19-April 25, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.





Monday 4/19

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Ellie Prohan

6:00AM The Chart Show: James Smith

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Jorja Smith

12:00PM The Ebro Show: RZA

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Biig Piig, Goth Babe (Earth Day Special)

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Sech

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Mickey Guyton

2:00PM STROMBO: Stone Gossard & Duff McKagan

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 2

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Justin Tyler

5:00PM Crossroads Radio w/ Willie Jones: Tayla Parx

Tuesday 4/20

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Lola Young (UK Up Next)

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Flying Lotus & Thundercat; AHW Olivia Rodrigo

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

3:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: Greta Van Fleet

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Davey Havok (of AFI)

Apple Music Country

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Gray Robinson

5:00PM Country Wide Radio w/ Morgan Evans: Lee Kernaghan (Earth Day Special) (Episode 14)

Wednesday 4/21

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: beaux

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Tame Impala (TBC)

6:00AM The Chart Show: KANG DANIEL (rescheduled)

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Morray

12:00PM The Ebro Show: BROCKHAMPTON (Extended)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: YBN Nahmir (TBC)

5:00PM The Plug Radio: Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, LPB Poody

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: London Hughes

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Tim McGraw (extended)

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Ross Copperman

5:00PM Wildcard Radio w/ Jimmie Allen: Episode 23

Thursday 4/22 🌍

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Tom Grennan

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: AHW Jaden Smith (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Dreamer Boy (Earth Day Special)

5:00PM Radio Clue w/ IDK: Episode 2 (rescheduled)

Apple Music Hits

6:00AM Jayde Donovan: Earth Day Special

2:00PM STROMBO: Tim Flannery, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Peter Garrett (Earth Day Special)

4:00PM Level Up Radio w/ Ciara: Andra Day (Episode 19)

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Earth Day Picks

5:00PM Love Junkies Radio w/ Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey: Girl Crush: Part 2

Friday 4/23

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: Central Cee

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: Topaz Jones

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: TBD

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Saweetie (Eddie & Nick interview) (TBC)

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 4

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Goldie (encore)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Bradley Zero (rescheduled)

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: DJ Touré

10:00AM Essential Album: Beyoncé‘s Lemonade (hosted by Dotty)

4:00PM Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio: Episode 35

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: 45th Anniversary of George Benson’s Breezin Airs (Episode 18)

Apple Music Country

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Brett Young (TBC)

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Triston Marez

2:00PM Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman: Earth Day Special (Episode 4)

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Dierks’ Earth Day Adventure (Episode 23)

6:00PM FGL House Party Radio w/ Florida Georgia Line: Episode 16

Saturday 4/24

Apple Music 1

3:00AM House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones: Gotsome & Alex Mills (Episode 94)

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Laura Mvula (Episode 289)

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: AJ Tracey (Episode 114)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 502

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 23

8:00AM ‘80s Radio w/ Huey Lewis: Oscar Best Song Winners of the ’80s (Episode 35)

5:00PM Stretch and Bobbito Radio: Episode 16

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 32

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Black Pumas (Episode 31)

Sunday 4/25

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: TBD

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Natti Natasha, Becky G (TBC)

12:00PM Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig: Episode 147

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM I Miss… Radio: I Miss… Indie (Episode 1/6)

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Country Faith Radio w/ Hillary Scott: Episode 3

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Episode 9

12:00PM Southern Craft Radio w/ Joy Williams: Fancy Hagood (Episode 6)

4:00PM Color Me Country Radio w/ Rissi Palmer: Episode 17