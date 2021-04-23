Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead April 26

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of April 26 – May 2, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music.

All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Monday 4/26

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: TBC

11:00AM PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins: Rostam

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Gotham (Talib Kweli & Diamond D)

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Hannah Jadagu

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Myke Towers

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 3

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Sykamore

5:00PM London to Nashville Radio w/ The Shires: Nada

Tuesday 4/27

Apple Music 1

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Deb Never

6:00AM The Chart Show: Chloe Angelides

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Internet Money; AHW Moneybagg Yo

12:00PM The Ebro Show: DJ Drewski, Mallibu Miitch, DreamDoll

3:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: girl in red

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: morgxn

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: The Offspring

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Teenage Fanclub

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Brett Young (extended)

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Chris Lane

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Kasey Tyndall

Wednesday 4/28

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Dan D’ Lion

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Fred again..

6:00AM The Chart Show: TBD

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: The Who: The Sell Out Interview

11:00AM Up Next: Morray (interview by Ebro)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Morray

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Global Dan

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: TBD

Thursday 4/29

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Don Toliver

12:00PM The Ebro Show: The Message w/ Van Jones

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Elhae, KenTheMan

Apple Music Hits

1:00PM Essential Album: Drake’s Views (hosted by Zane)

4:00PM Home Now Radio w/ Shania Twain: Family Bands Pt. II (Episode 15)

Apple Music Country

2:00PM Country Replay Radio w/ Luke Laird: Jenee Fleenor

5:00PM Band Van Radio w/ Old Dominion: Episode 3

Friday 4/30

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: Shaybo

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: TOBi

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: Shelly (formerly (DRAM)

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: TBD

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Moneybagg Yo (First Listen encore)

5:00PM Ma, G! Radio w/ J Balvin: Episode 2

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 5

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Jayda G (encore)

11:00PM Boiler Room: TBD

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio: Episode 36

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: James Brown Special (Episode 19)

Apple Music Country

12:00AM Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox: Episode 4

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Justin Moore

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Elvie Shane

2:00PM Land of the BRE Radio w/ BRELAND: Episode 30

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Willie Nelson Special (Episode 24)

6:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Country w/ Nick Hoffman: Tracy Lawrence, Rhett Akins (voice notes) (Episode 4)

Saturday 5/1

Apple Music 1

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Episode 290

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Escobars (Episode 115)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 503

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 24

8:00AM ‘80s Radio w/ Huey Lewis: Episode 36

5:00PM Clarkworld Radio w/ DJ Clark Kent: Episode 10

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 33

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Jim Lauderdale (Episode 32)

Sunday 5/2

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: TBD

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Nio García & Flow La Movie

12:00PM The Echo Chamber w/ Mike D: The Avalanches (Episode 92)

Apple Music Hits

10:00AM I Miss… Radio: I Miss… Indie (Beck, Liz Phair, Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius, Kurt Vile, Carrie Brownstein, Mary Timony and Nils Bernstein)

Apple Music Country

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Charlie Worsham (Episode 10)

12:00PM Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney: Anjimile, Jess McIntosh (Episode 8)

4:00PM PROUD Radio w/ Hunter Kelly: Ashley Monroe, Leslie Jordan