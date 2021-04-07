Arlo Parks Performs “Hope” on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Loading...

Arlo Parks returned to late-night television last night with her performance of “Hope” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

One of the standout tracks from her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, the performance sees Arlo and her band play the track live in a soft lamp-filled room. The appearance is Arlo’s third late-night show to date following her performances of “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and “Hurt” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The performance arrives ahead of Arlo Parks’ four North American sold out tour dates. She’s set to play two New York shows in September before heading West in October to perform in Los Angeles. More tour info to be announced soon.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

9/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right – SOLD OUT

9/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg – SOLD OUT

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge – SOLD OUT

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex – SOLD OUT