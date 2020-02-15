Arlo Parks Shares New Video Ahead of SXSW Appearance

Following an Annie Mac premiere on BBC Radio 1, Arlo Parks has shared her first new music of the decade, the euphonious “Eugene” out via Transgressive / PIAS. An intimate yet immediate song about having complicated feelings towards a friend,”it explores the agony, jealousy and confusion that comes to light when the lines between platonic and romantic love blur”, writes Parks.

The song comes alongside a video directed by The Coyle-Larner Brothers, Ben and Ryan. Ben (Loyle Carner) is predominantly known for his work as a musician, but his multi-disciplinary approach to creative expression took him behind the camera for “Eugene,” working alongside his brother to create a vision that perfectly brings to life the tone and lyrics of Arlo’s track. Speaking on making the video, Ryan shares,”Arlo’s enigmatic voice perfectly complements our visual style, the track is banging.”

Working with Ben and Ryan was a dream come true for nineteen-year old Arlo Parks, who has been a huge fan of Ben’s music since her early teens. His was the very first live show she ever saw, so when he watched her perform from the side of the stage at Latitude Festival last year, it was a total “pinch yourself” moment for the young artist. Since then and after time spent on the road together – including a date at Alexandra Palace – they’ve forged a close friendship, paving the way for this collaboration.

Speaking about the video, Parks shares,”I was so grateful to be able to work with the Coyle-Larner brothers. They created such an intimate visual that really allows for a million different interpretations – it was a very special moment for me.” Having just signed to London based production company Spindle, “Eugene” is the siblings’ directorial debut, with Ben noting: “the better half of the Coyle-Larner brothers is finally old enough to get it cracking, I’m over the moon to be working with my brother.”

This March, Arlo will be coming to the states for her US debut, performing at a string of shows for SXSW, which will be followed by a show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles and a performance at Baby’s All Right in New York in April. Her US dates will follow her run of thirteen headline shows across Europe including Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and London. Tickets are available on her website arloparksofficial.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

2/24 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

2/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Bontanique

2/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

2/28 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

3/3 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

3/4 – London, UK @ Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club [ Annie Mac Presents ] 3/5 – Nottingham, UK @ Social

3/6 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

3/9 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

3/10 – Glasgow, Scotland @ King Tuts

3/11 – Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social

3/16 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

3/17 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

3/18 – 3/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse*

4/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

4/14 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

5/24 – Newcastle, UK @ This Is Tomorrow Festival

6/6 – Kaltenberg, Germany @ Puls Open Air Festival

6/12 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

7/10 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ NASS Festival

7/17 – Ferropolis, Germany @ Melt Festival

8/21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Dockville Festival

8/28 – Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village Festival

9/3 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* = w/ Easy Life