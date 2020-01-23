ASH Shares Brand New Track Off ‘Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of ASH’

Having announced the career spanning Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash, released on February 14th Irish trio ASH are pleased to see in 2020 with new track “Darkest Hour Of The Night”. Having successfully outlasted their self-described ‘guaranteed real teenagers’ tagline when they first burst in earshot in 1994, Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash will be available in limited quantities with a special lenticular sleeve both on vinyl and CD via BMG.

Penned once again by singer and guitarist Tim Wheeler, the previously unreleased “Darkest Hour Of The Night” was recorded last year at Atomic Heart Studios in New York and features horns by renowned American art-pop band Rubblebucket – a ray of light to pierce the darkest night of the soul; a redemptive anthem for a new decade.

Curated by the band, Teenage Wildlife:25 Years Of Ash documents the recorded output, both the hits and lesser known gems from the past twenty-five years. Featuring Tim Wheeler (vocals, guitar), Mark Hamilton (bass), Rick McMurray (drums) and Charlotte Hatherley (guitar) whilst highlighting Wheeler as one of the era’s most accomplished and enduring songwriters.

Whether the original trio or expanded four-piece with the multi-talented Hatherley, ASH have continually excelled both live and on record – an edited overview of reflection, Teenage Wildlife encapsulates the past twenty-five years perfectly. The release of Teenage Wildlife will be accompanied by extensive live itinerary throughout Europe and Scandinavia, re-visiting many of the towns, cities and venues they’ve previously played over the years.

Dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY

21 Aeronef Club LILLE, FR

22 Botanique Rotonde BRUSSELS, BE

23 Das Bett FRANKFURT, DE

25 Universum STUTTGART, DE

26 Gebaude 9 COLOGNE, DE

28 Mascotte ZURICH, CH

29 Covo BOLOGNA, IT

MARCH

01 Strom MUNICH, DE

03 Futurum PRAGUE, CZ

04 Hydrozagadka WARSAW,PL

05 Bi Nuu BERLIN, DE

07 Bar Brooklyn STOCKHOLM, SE

08 Vulkan OSLO, NO

10 Hulen BERGEN, NO

11 Folken STAVANGER, NO

13 Beta COPENHAGEN, DK

14 Knust HAMBURG, DE

15 Paradiso Noord AMSTERDAM, NL

17 Stylus LEEDS University, UK

18 O2 Academy NEWCASTLE, UK

20 SWG3 TV Studio GLASGOW, UK

21 O2 Ritz MANCHESTER, UK

22 Rock City NOTTINGHAM, UK

24 O2 Academy BRISTOL, UK

25 Pyramids PORTSMOUTH, UK

27 The Roundhouse LONDON, UK

28 Gibus Club PARIS, FR

29 Le Rex TOULOUSE, FR

31 Razzmataazz 2 BARCELONA, ES

APRIL

01 Kafe Antzokia BILBAO, ES

02 Joy Eslava MADRID, ES

04 RCA Club LISBON,PT

05 Sala Capitol SANTIAGO de COMPOSTELA, ES