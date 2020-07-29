Atlanta’s SahBabii Shares New Music Video “Trapezoid”

“Trapezoid” is one of the standouts off of SahBabii’s new project Barnacles, which was released earlier this month, and the accompanying video is directed by Luca NV. Barnacles is SahBabii’s third full-length project, and was preceded by lead single “Tongue Demon.” The 16-track project includes Sah’s March-released record, “Double Dick,” which had an accompanying video directed by Aidan Cullen. Barnacles shines with a feature from Sah’s brother T3 as well as production from WhipGotTheSaue, Foreign Vu, AyoWithTheMayo, Teezr, Lincoln, and more.

In 2016 SahBabii cemented himself as the most unique and intriguing new voice coming out of Atlanta’s crowded hip-hop landscape with the release of his project S.A.N.D.A.S. The project featured hits “Pull Up wit ah Stick” (feat. Loso Loaded) and “Marsupial Superstars” (feat. T3) which brought SahBabii’s psychedelic, sing-song flow and outlandish lyrics (“I wanna fuck an amphibian,” he raps on “Marsupial Superstars”) to mainstream attention. Since then, SahBabii has embarked on headlining tours to support his widely praised projects, 2018’s Squidtastic and 2019’s 3P.

Watch the new video for “Trapezoid” and stay tuned for more from SahBabii soon.