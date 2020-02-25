Audiomack & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Team Up For New “Fine Tuned” Feature

Keeping up a tradition of innovative, exclusive performances and content, preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack welcomes multiplatinum New York rap superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as its latest “Fine Tuned” artist.

As part of this one-of-a-kind feature, rappers break down some of their most notable hits in an intimate performance, reimagining the structure and style all at once. This time around, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performed a medley of “Me and My Guitar” and “DTB 4 Life” from his recent blockbuster album, Artist 2.0.

He joins an esteemed list of fellow “Fine Tuned” alumni, including multiplatinum superstars Kevin Gates, Akon, PnB Rock, Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, and more.

Stay tuned for more from Audiomack soon.