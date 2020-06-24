Australia’s Skegss Release New Feel Good Single “Under The Thunder”

The rising Byron Bay, Australia-based rock trio Skegss today released their rollicking new single “Under The Thunder,” produced by Catherine Marks (Manchester Orchestra, PJ Harvey, The Killers), alongside a video directed by Kai Neville.

Filmed on 16mm, the clip sees the band of Ben Reed (vocals, guitar), Toby Cregan (bass), and Jonny Lani (drums) break out from quarantine to take a day trip in Toby’s yellow commodore, with psychedelic worms in tow. Reed explains: “This song is about enjoying the rollercoaster of life, no one can live forever so you may as well enjoy the seasons and becoming. There’s not always going to be a solution to some situations that you’re in, so you have to take the good with the bad and ride it out, and just enjoy a beer when you can and not think about any of the bad things in your life. Nature will always have its way at the end of the day.” “Under The Thunder” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.