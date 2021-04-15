Bad Child Unveils the Cinematic Music Video for “Rouge,” Filmed in Iceland

Loading...

Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist known as Bad Child shares the cinematic music video for his latest single “Rouge,” with Capitol Records stateside along with 21 Entertainment and Universal Music Canada and Virgin Records in the UK. The video was shot in Iceland and was funded by RBC through the MVP Project.

On the music video concept and imagery, director Clara Milo says, “The decision to shoot ‘Rouge’s’ music video on volcanic land arose from yearning to unify two opposite realities, cleverly personified in Bad Child’s song as mere change of hue. In our case, the black and white look allowed to simplify this concept to its very core, without running the risk of getting entangled in an inorganic clash of colors,” she explains, adding: “And thus, the dark-ashened smoke which hunts down the two characters in the first half of the film turns into glittering white by the embrace of the song’s climax. The explosive chorus needed to be burnt into the surreal, a soft-spoken fireball – a volcano releasing love and awe over the dark landscape of its past.”





The emotive track, featured on Bad Child’s debut album Free Trial, conveys an unfiltered outpouring of vulnerability. Speaking about the song, Bad Child says: “When I wrote ‘Rouge’ I really wanted to create a vignette of my experiences surrounding love and loss. From romance to family, I wanted it to be a nebulous status of a song that is reminiscent of an airplane terminal or a bus station. The video was really important to me and I really entrusted Clara Milo (Director) with the vision. She painted a truly wonderful earthly visual masterpiece to accompany the song.”

Over the past three years, Bad Child has quietly been gathering momentum as an artist. In the summer of 2019, he released his thematic debut EP Sign Up. His song “Candy,” featuring Ryan Chambers, was included on the soundtrack for the highly publicized Netflix film, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Bad Child spent the last year reflecting on the music that shaped him; releasing a COVERS EP that included his own interpretations on songs by Harry Styles, Bill Withers and Soundgarden. As well, he flexed the production side of his artistry, experimenting with new sounds and instruments on his latest album Free Trial.