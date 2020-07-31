Bad Child Unveils Video For Latest Track “Hi Def”

Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist known as Bad Child drops the provocative new track “HI DEF” with Capitol Records stateside along with 21 Entertainment and Universal Music Canada and Virgin Records in the UK. Released today, the new track arrives as a couplet titled, II which includes “HI DEF” as well as the latest single, “Blood.” II follows the release of the first two-pack I which came out earlier this year.

Coinciding with the release of “Hi Def” is the accompanying music video also out today. The polaroid-esque visuals for the track draw on the free-spirited vibe of the song, juxtaposed against the context of the lyrics with apocalyptic nuances throughout the video.

On the new song and video, Bad Child comments: “’Hi Def’ is a conversation about distraction and ignorance in the face of large social issues. The visual is about the things that happen in the background that go on to change the world. If you’re not looking, you’ll miss it.”

Bad Child is an artist looking to come to terms with his childhood and his upbringing. After losing his mother at a young age and dealing with heartbreak, he sought refuge from the world in music. Since then he’s been breaking new ground with his genre bending and distinguished sound palette.

He continues to release new music including a cover of Soundgarden’s original “Black Hole Sun”, a song that was sung to him as a lullaby by his late mother.