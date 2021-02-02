Bakar Releases 2 Live DSCVR Performances with Vevo

Loading...

Vevo announces the release of Bakar’s DSCVR performances of “1st Time” and “Having A Good Time, Sometimes.” Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences.

Past alumni of Vevo’s DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, AB6IX and Alfie Templeman. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Singles “1st Time” and “Having A Good Time, Sometimes” are building on the global success of 2019’s Will You Be My Yellow? EP and its standout sleeper hit “Hell N Back”, which has been streamed over 100 million times to date and spent most of the year on the US alternative charts, where it is currently top 10. Earlier this summer, the song peaked at #1 on the Adult Alternative radio chart for two weeks, where it broke a decade-long record set by Kings of Leon.





Much of Bakar’s music pays tribute to classic songwriting, full of warmth and wordplay. However, Bakar’s is an undeniably contemporary take, in part informed by his first-generation British experience (“I make black music. We’re hip hop kids – everything comes from that place“) and a network of like-minded global collaborators and peers: whether collaborating with Kenny Beats, Dominic Fike and BENEE or absorbing knowledge from the likes of Skepta, A$AP Mob or Virgil Abloh.

In contrast, he hasn’t had a phone for two years so he can always be focused on songwriting rather than social media, instead spending his time writing songs on the move, whether on the tube or walking the streets.