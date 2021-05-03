Beartooth Announce The Below U.S. Tour

Columbus, Ohio-based rock band Beartooth have announced their U.S. headline Below Tour taking place this summer. The Below Tour kicks off on August 14 in Las Vegas and winds through the country before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 25. All confirmed dates are below, including several festivals at which the band will appear.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10AM local time, and can be purchased here.

Loading...

“Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour — fans, bands, crews, the list goes on,” says singer Caleb Shomo. “It’s been a brutal year, to say the least. But there’s finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can’t put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can’t wait to experience it with all of you.”

Beartooth will drop their fourth studio album, Below, on June 25 via Red Bull Records. Below is available for pre-order here.

BEARTOOTH ON TOUR: WITH WAGE WAR + DRAGGED UNDER

8/14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8/15 – San Diego, CA – Soma

8/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

8/17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

8/19 – Portland, OR – Crystal

8/20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

8/21 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

8/22 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

8/24 – Billings, MT – Zoo Montana

8/26 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company

8/27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

8/28 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

8/29 – Denver, CO – Summit

8/31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

9/1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

9/3 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

9/4 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

9/7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

9/8 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/9 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

9/11 – Appomattox, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/12 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

9/15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/17 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

9/18 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

9/19 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

9/20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

9/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

Below Tracklisting

1. Below

2. Devastation

3. The Past Is Dead

4. Fed Up

5. Dominate

6. No Return

7. Phantom Pain

8. Skin

9. Hell Of It

10. I Won’t Give It Up

11. The Answer

12. The Last Riff