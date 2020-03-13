Best Coast Releases Two New Vevo Performances

Vevo announces the release of Best Coast’s live performances of “Everything Has Changed” and “Different Light.” With big guitars, direct lyrics, and a pleasantly laid-back attitude, the Los Angeles duo Best Coast play a tuneful version of punk rock that nods toward ’60s pop and ’90s alt rock informed by the sunny days of their hometown. The duo of guitarist/vocalist Bethany Cosentino and guitarist Bobb Bruno started off small, issuing a string of singles before becoming an internet-fueled sensation.

Their albums range from simple Ramones style (their 2010 debut Crazy for You) to arena-ready (2015’s California Nights). Their popularity as a live act grew steadily and the musical bond between Cosentino and Bruno held firm. The duo’s 2020 album, Always Tomorrow, shows the band still in love with the hooky bubblegum-punk sound they started out with, and stretching out in new areas, like commercial radio pop.