Billie Eilish Live at Third Man Records (Full Set)

Billie Eilish has performed and recorded a live album straight to disc with the help of Jack White, at his Third Man Records studio in Nashville in the US. She performed to an invite-only audience of about 200 on Wednesday night, accompanied by her brother Finneas, with the performance being recorded as they played. The crowd was a mix of hardcore Billie fans, and music industry members. The pair played 11 songs acoustically, including hits Bury a Friend and Bad Guy.

Billie was clearly excited about the recording, pointing at a live video feed of the recording process during the show and saying, “Do you see that? They’re like making my voice onto a thing. Like right now! That’s crazy.”

Setlist includes;

1. “Wish You Were Gay” (not recorded)

2. “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”

3. “Ocean Eyes”

4. “Bad Guy”

5. “Idontwannabeyouanymore”

6. “Bury A Friend”

7. “Come Out And Play”

8. “COPYCAT”

9. “I Love You”

10. “Bellyache”

11. “When The Party’s Over”