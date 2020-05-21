Billie Eilish Live at Third Man Records (Full Set)

Billie Eilish has performed and recorded a live album straight to disc with the help of Jack White, at his Third Man Records studio in Nashville in the US. She performed to an invite-only audience of about 200 on Wednesday night, accompanied by her brother Finneas, with the performance being recorded as they played. The crowd was a mix of hardcore Billie fans, and music industry members. The pair played 11 songs acoustically, including hits Bury a Friend and Bad Guy.
Billie was clearly excited about the recording, pointing at a live video feed of the recording process during the show and saying, “Do you see that? They’re like making my voice onto a thing. Like right now! That’s crazy.”
Setlist includes;
1. “Wish You Were Gay” (not recorded)
2. “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”
3. “Ocean Eyes”
4. “Bad Guy”
5. “Idontwannabeyouanymore”
6. “Bury A Friend”
7. “Come Out And Play”
8. “COPYCAT”
9. “I Love You”
10. “Bellyache”
11. “When The Party’s Over”