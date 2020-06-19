Black Noi$e enlists Liv.e On New single “The Band”

Today, to coincide with Juneteenth, Detroit producer Black Noi$e announces his forthcoming project, Oblivion, will be the debut release on Earl Sweatshirt’s Tan Cressida/Warner Records. Black Noi$e also unveils the project’s lead single and video, “The Band.” The track finds Dallas-bred, LA-based artist Liv.e throwing soulful vocals over jazz inflected production from Black. The accompanying video was shot by Black himself while on the Fire It Up tour with Earl Sweatshirt last year. Liv.e, MIKE, Na-Kel Smith, and BbyMutha were all also on the tour and make cameos throughout the video. Earl Sweatshirt shares the below statement on Black’s signing to Tan Cressida:

We at Tan Cressida are beyond excited to announce our first non-sweatshirt release ever!!! Black Noi$e presents the aptly titled ‘oblivion’ to a restless people. For those who don’t know Black Noi$e the person: think grim from billy and mandy with a mean nollie flip and an affinity for life in all its forms. These polarities are reflected in Black Noi$e the music. Shadows and sunlight. Detroit electric soul and 8bit ghosts and waterfalls. Black Noi$e connects the dots and we are thankful for the opportunity to experience this life and his music. Love, management

Black Noi$e is a producer/DJ who recently joined the Tan Cressida imprint on Warner Records, a crew of up-and-coming rappers and producers led by Earl Sweatshirt. Inspired by Detroit techno and J-Dilla influenced hip hop, Black Noi$e’s productions embrace experimentation and spontaneity to bring old soul to the new school. He has produced for pioneering artists such as Danny Brown, BbyMutha, JPEGMAFIA, Wiki, World’s Fair collective, ZelooperZ, Navy Blue, and more, and is Earl Sweatshirt’s touring DJ in addition to having produced for him. As his catalogue grows, Black Noi$e continues to make a name for himself as a unique and sound-binding artist.

Watch the video for “The Band” featuring Liv.e above and stay tuned for more coming soon.