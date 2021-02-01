Black Pistol Fire Releases New Album ‘Look Alive’ Along With Full Album Visualizer

Loading...

The Austin rock group Black Pistol Fire is back with a brand-new full-length album, Look Alive, available at all music outlets via Black Hill Records.

A far-reaching sonic landscape, venturing out beyond traditional rock touchstones, Look Alive, sees the acclaimed group refining their singular two-man approach, outfitting explosive, impassioned rock ‘n’ roll with an expansive, ethereal, and cinematic soundscape.

Their sixth full-length album, Look Alive delivers Black Pistol Fire’s renowned southern rock, blues, and garage punk fusion through a handful of diverse and standout singles–among them the raucous title track “Look Alive,” the psych-laced “Level,” an R&B-inflected “Temper, Temper,” and a new focus track “Never Enough.”

Explore Black Pistol Fire’s new global micro-site at Black Pistol Fire, and purchase the new album Look Alive, here.

Speaking about the new album, Black Pistol Fire reveals, “This album was by far the most difficult to make, but also, the one we are most proud of. We’re stoked for everyone to hear what’s been cooking these last few years.”

Following is the full track listing for Black Pistol Fire’s new album Look Alive:

Look Alive

Pick Your Poison

Holdin’ Up

Never Enough

Wildfire

Hope in Hell

Black Halo

Temper, Temper

Level

Always On My Mind

Beyond the Blue