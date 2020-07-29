Black Pumas Announce Deluxe Edition of Their Grammy-Nominated Breakout Self-Titled Debut Album

Black Pumas, the Austin duo of frontman/songwriter Eric Burton and producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada, will release a deluxe version of their breakout self-titled debut album on August 28 digitally and October 9 physically. Since its release in 2019, Black Pumas has sold 155K+ album equivalents worldwide, spawned the massive hit single “Colors” – which hit #1 at AAA Radio and has been streamed over 60 million times – and seen the band nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The new 2-LP deluxe edition will feature new artwork and a gatefold with unpublished in-studio and live photographs, as well as a bonus 7-inch featuring three new unreleased originals; three live in-studio versions (“Colors,” “Oct 33,” “Confines”); a live version of “Know You Better” recorded at C-Boys Heart & Soul, the Austin club where the band first made a name for itself; and covers of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Death’s “Politicians in My Eyes,” Bobby “Blue” Bland’s “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City,” and Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” a cover they premiered live on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month. Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order HERE.





Black Pumas’ official live session of “Colors” is a huge viral hit on YouTube, with nearly 27 million views, and today they share a new video of the live version of “Confines” that appears on the deluxe album, an incredible rendition that features a string quartet.



DELUXE TRACK LIST

Black Moon Rising

Colors

Know You Better

Fire

OCT 33

Stay Gold

Old

Confines

Touch the Sky

Sweet Conversations

BONUS TRACKS

Fast Car (Tracy Chapman Cover)

I’m Ready

Red Rover

Black Cat

Politicians In My Eyes (Death Cover)

Colors (Live in Studio)

Oct 33 (Live in Studio)

Confines (Live in Studio)

Know You Better (Live at C-Boys)

Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles Cover)

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City (Bobby “Blue” Bland Cover)