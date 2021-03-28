BlueBucksClan Unleash Video for “Lil League” feat Quavo & Hit-Boy

Loading...

Los Angeles’ buzzing duo BlueBucksClan continue their reign atop their city’s crowded field with Clan Virus 2 (streaming link), out today via Out the Blue Records.

The extravagant, star-studded follow-up to last year’s acclaimed Clan Virus features Atlanta chart toppers Quavo (Migos) and Lil Yachty and, like the best sequels, is even bigger and bolder. Every luxury whip is more expensive, and each outfit’s price has more commas.

Backed by thumping beats and west coast suave, DJ and Jeeezy deliver a barrage of vivid, witty one-liners that reference more professional athletes than an episode of SportsCenter. Off Clan Virus 2, the duo drop a sunny L.A. visual for the Quavo and Hit-Boy-featuring ominous standout “Lil League.”

“Clan Virus 2 is gonna be the hottest shit in the streets. We are the new west coast.” – Jeeezy

Clan Virus 2 is BlueBucksClan’s seventh project in two years and after a surging 2020 ascent from quarantine, the duo isn’t content to kick up their four-figure sneakers. Instead, they’ve refined their luxurious boasts, deadpan punchlines, and quick-pass delivery while expanding their wardrobes, car collections, and fanbase. Recent singles from the Lil Yachty assisted “Last Minute” and the courtside themed “Horace Grant” reaffirms their remarkable chemistry. They trade bars like basketball teammates running a fastbreak, no-look passing the mic. “BucksClan we can’t lose, I’m the quarterback / Gabbana frames on my face, feel like Horace Grant,” DJ quips.